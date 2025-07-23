Namibia: Goagoses Prioritises Water Infrastructure Development in Erongo

At the 2025 State of the Region address held in Swakopmund, the Regional Governor of Erongo Region, Hon. Natalia Goagoses said that an investment of N$50 million, through the Erongo Regional Council, has been set aside for water infrastructure development and various upgrading projects.

"The Erongo Region is water-stressed and access to clean water remains the foundation of socio-economic development," she said.

The funds will support the completion of the remaining eight kilometres second phase of the Ozondati to Omatjete Water pipelines and the Tatamutsi bulk water line upgrade in Uis. The funds will also be used to drill 18 boreholes in rural Daures and Karibib.

Additionally, the Usakos Town Council will provide potable water in the Ongulumbashe and Saamstaan informal settlements, ensuring 100 % access.

The Regional Governor outlined key policy and priority areas during her address. Other sectors set to be prioritised include tourism and regional planning and development.

Tourism:

Goagoses stated that the Erongo regional leadership will be tasked with the role to ensure that the tourism sector demonstrates resilience and growth, with a focus on strategic coordination, stakeholder engagement, and targeted training for operators in this delicate industry.

"There is a need to drive an inclusive agenda that will ensure formerly disadvantaged local residents are actively involved in the tourism sector."

"Emphasis will also be placed on the emerging cruise ship tourism market, which can encourage and harness our quest for foreign currency and boost employment opportunities in the region. Strategic players such as Namport and the Namibia Tourism Board will be engaged to solidify and secure the cruise market."

"We therefore should leverage all the natural endowments and use them sustainably to our country's advantage," said Goagoses.

Regional Planning and Development:

The Regional Governor also said that the regional administration will be supported to achieve a strategic balance between state-led development and a market-driven economy to diversify economic growth and attract sustainable investments for the region.

"Achieving this requires robust development planning, as well as the review and amendment of existing regulations and policies."

"In light of this development, I urge all Local Authorities to accelerate the completion of their town structure plans, which are essential tools for identifying development potential and guiding orderly growth."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Infrastructure Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These plans are fundamental for strengthening public-private partnerships and ensuring that development occurs in a coordinated and sustainable manner. We acknowledged those who have completed the process, she continued.

"My vision is for the Erongo Region to become the first region in Namibia with a fully completed and functional structure plan to demonstrate a region where planning, implementation, and development are harmonised and purpose-driven."

"A region where commitment meets execution, and where the sub-national and local authority officials understand clearly their contribution to national development," she said.

Natalia Goagoses was appointed as the Regional Governor of Erongo by the President, H.E. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on 1 July 2025, succeeding Neville Andre-Itope.