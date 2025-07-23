Namibia: Namcor Mondesa Service Station Launched At Swakopmund

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) recently launched the Mondesa Service Station at Swakopmund which the company's spokesperson, Utaara Hoveka said will outlive many generations in offering world class oil and gas business.

"The birth of this service station was not just the ingenious efforts of our retail team, but a desire to be part of the community of Mondesa, and surrounding areas," he said, adding "We firmly believe in our own and truly Namibian brand. I am convinced about the ability of the brand to far outlive many generations in offering world class oil and gas business."

NAMCOR partnered with the Galitos brand, who will offer flame grilled chicken to the fuel site.

"Together, we are not only fuelling your journey but affording a unique, rich customer experience you will not forget," said Hoveka.

He assured stakeholders that arrests made of former NAMCOR employees are about historical issues and is not a reflection of the momentous milestone. "The matter does not impact NAMCOR's current operations and business integrity. We remain firmly committed to upholding the highest principles of integrity and business conduct."

"Our leadership team remains focused on rebuilding institutional resilience and to work closely with all stakeholders to support the entity's efforts to position itself for a more stable, accountable and profitable future and to drive long-term value for Namibia."

"We have long begun implementing specific reforms across our operations, governance, and internal culture."

"Being acutely aware that trust is earned and not given, be rest assured that our actions will speak louder than our words."

"We are not defined by a single chapter. Our historical challenges which lead to recent arrests have not broken us, but rather strengthened us and embolden us to be stronger and more accountable," he said.

Hoveka further urged all motorists to make use of the growing network of service station.

Mondesa is the eighteenth addition to NAMCOR's retail network portfolio. It is the second one at Swakopmund after the one on the road to Henties Bay.

NAMCOR Communications Specialist Utaara Hoveka (middle) with former Erongo Regional Governor Neville Andre Itope (left) and Walvis Bay Mayor H.W. Trevino Forbes (right) at the launch of the Mondesa Service Station at Swakopmund.