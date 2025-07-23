Sudan: Cabinet's Secretary-General Discusses Strengthening Relations With IOM

- The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Osman Hussein, has met with the Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Osman Al-Bilbisi, to discuss strengthening the long-standing relations between Sudan and IOM, as well as ongoing cooperation between the two parties.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministries Complex in Port Sudan Monday, was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin.

The discussion focused on coordinating support and contributing to the voluntary return process of Sudanese refugees to their areas of origin, as well as the return of citizens from neighboring countries.

The meeting also touched on the efforts of the High Committee for Voluntary Return to Khartoum State and the programs and plans developed by the committee to facilitate the return process and assist returnees in stabilizing and resuming their normal lives.

The IOM Regional Director, Osman Al-Bilbisi, confirmed the organization's plans to rehabilitate its office in Khartoum, stating that they are ready to return and work from within Khartoum, which underscores the stability and security in Khartoum and the return of life to normal."