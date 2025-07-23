Sudan: Cabinet's Secretary-General Discusses Strengthening Relations With IOM

22 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Osman Hussein, has met with the Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Osman Al-Bilbisi, to discuss strengthening the long-standing relations between Sudan and IOM, as well as ongoing cooperation between the two parties.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministries Complex in Port Sudan Monday, was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin.

The discussion focused on coordinating support and contributing to the voluntary return process of Sudanese refugees to their areas of origin, as well as the return of citizens from neighboring countries.

The meeting also touched on the efforts of the High Committee for Voluntary Return to Khartoum State and the programs and plans developed by the committee to facilitate the return process and assist returnees in stabilizing and resuming their normal lives.

The IOM Regional Director, Osman Al-Bilbisi, confirmed the organization's plans to rehabilitate its office in Khartoum, stating that they are ready to return and work from within Khartoum, which underscores the stability and security in Khartoum and the return of life to normal."

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.