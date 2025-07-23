Sudan: Jabir Directs to Expedite Rehabilitation of Al-Sha'ab Teaching Hospital Accidents Division

- Member of the Sovereign Council (TSC), Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the High Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, has checked on the progress of rehabilitation and maintenance operations at the accidents division of Al-Sha'ab Teaching Hospital in Khartoum, in preparation for receiving heart and chest patients.

His Excellency praised the efforts made by the Khartoum State Government and the Ministry of Health to resume the hospital's operations. He directed expediting completion of rehabilitation and maintenance operations, pledging to overcome all obstacles and challenges hindering the start of work at the hospital and receiving accident patients.

The Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, explained that the visit of TSC Member to Al-Sha'ab Teaching Hospital was part of the work of the High Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State. He noted that the hospital, which is a partnership between Khartoum State and the Ministry of Health, suffered significant damage and destruction at the hands of the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The Wali pointed out that the hospital used to receive a large number of heart and chest patients who lost diagnostic and medical care services during the war period, forcing some to seek treatment services in other states, particularly the River Nile State.

Hamza confirmed that the rehabilitation and maintenance operations are nearing completion, and TSC Member pledged to support the work and overcome all impediments."