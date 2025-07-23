Zimbabwe: Police Operation Nets Armed Robbers, Social Media Predators

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested six suspects in connection with a string of armed robberies and sexual assaults that have rocked Harare, Mt Darwin, Mvurwi and Dotito in recent weeks.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Edson Murambidzi (33) and Takudzwa Makanha (24) in relation to "three-armed robbery cases and a murder case."

The suspects were allegedly involved in a violent robbery targeting a financial services outlet at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre in Harare.

"The suspects were armed with pistols while covering their faces with balaclavas. They attacked security guards and blasted safes with explosives before stealing USD9,000 cash," said Commissioner Nyathi.

CID Homicide detectives, acting on a tip-off tracked the suspects to Katsande Homestead in Musungate Village, Juru where they were apprehended.

The pair has since implicated eight other accomplices who remain at large.

Police recovered a .38 special revolver loaded with five live rounds, two Wi-Fi routers stolen from an Econet shop in Mvurwi and a small torch during the raid.

In a separate but equally alarming development, detectives uncovered a rape and robbery ring operating under the guise of fake job advertisements on social media.

The syndicate reportedly lured women to Domboshava with offers of employment as shopkeepers.

"The suspects would then invite the victims to Domboshava, where they would rob them of their valuables before raping them," Nyathi revealed.

Following further investigations, police arrested Jameson Jackson (28), Wickson Simon (28) and Blessing Mapfuwa (24) in Mungate Village.

Among the recovered items were nine women's ID cards, six smartphones, wallets, clothing, a kitchen knife and a revolver-like pistol used to threaten victims.

The trio is linked to at least three-armed robbery cases and a rape case committed in Hatcliffe and surrounding areas.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that members of public should exercise caution when responding to job offers on social media platforms. We urge the public to verify the authenticity of the offers before responding to avoid falling victim to criminals," Commissioner Nyathi added.