Kenya: Nakuru Girls High School Closed As Students Rampage Over Exams

23 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Nakuru Girls High School on Wednesday joined the growing list of secondary schools closed indefinitely due to unrest.

The girls went on riot at 9:30pm.on Tuesday night soon after finishing their night preps.

According to a letter sent out to parents asking them to arrange for transport for their childrens, the students were sent home until further notice.

The letter signed by school principal, Rose Menjo indicated that students broke into examination room and destroyed end term evaluation papers for all classes.

"They also broke window panes but the situation in the school has been contained and all the students are safe," read the letter.

Menjo said the damage would be assessed by State Department of Public Works later today.

