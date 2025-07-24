Uganda: Concerns Mount Over Quality of Candidates in Mbale NRM Mayoral Race

As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) prepares to hold primaries for mayoral, district chairperson, and councilor positions on Thursday, growing concerns have emerged over the quality of candidates contesting the Mbale City mayoral seat -- a key position for the party's efforts to reclaim a city long dominated by the opposition.

The contest features three candidates: seasoned politician and businessman Vincent Magombe, former district youth chairperson Yahya Mwanje, and Aziz Kamba, known locally as the Speaker of the Bugisu Ghetto.

While each candidate offers distinct backgrounds and grassroots support, questions linger about their capacity to challenge the opposition effectively or deliver meaningful governance if elected.

Magombe emphasizes his political experience and party ties, stating, "The people of Mbale deserve to feel the impact of city status through improved services.

"Places like Namabasa, Kibiniko, and Mutoto lack even basic infrastructure. The NRM manifesto--especially page 191--offers clear solutions. I'm not in this for personal ambition; I'm here to implement what we promised."

Mwanje, appealing to the youth demographic, highlights issues of corruption, inequality, and marginalization of younger leaders.

"We have graduates whose parents sold land to educate them, only to be asked for bribes for government jobs. As a former youth chairperson and current Parish Development Model chairperson for Busamaga Ward, I understand grassroots issues," he said, calling for more humane trade enforcement and universal education.

Kamba presents himself as a voice for the informal settlements and unemployed youth.

"I taught economics at a high school, but the salary couldn't even raise a baby. I ended up hustling in the ghetto. That's the real Mbale many live in. We're used during campaigns and forgotten afterward," he said.

Despite these promises, analysts remain skeptical about the trio's ability to offer robust leadership. Political analyst Abaas Wetaka warned, "The current lineup reflects a deeper crisis in our political culture. Many capable and credible leaders are avoiding elective politics because of toxicity, electoral malpractice, violence, and personal risks involved." He added, "People are willing to serve but are not ready to risk their hard-earned wealth on bribing voters."

This dynamic mirrors a national trend where credible aspirants shy away from competitive politics, leaving openings for candidates motivated more by personal ambition than by clear policy visions or governance capacity.

A senior NRM insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "What people expected was a high-stakes, competitive race that could rebuild confidence in city leadership. What they're seeing, instead, are candidates lacking in policy clarity and administrative track records."

With Mbale under opposition control for over a decade, Thursday's primaries will be a crucial test of the NRM's grassroots strength and its ability to inspire voter confidence through credible and capable leadership.