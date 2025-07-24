Sudan: African Ambassadors' Group in N'djamena Provides Humanitarian Aid to Sudanese Refugees

N'Djamena, July 23, 2025 (SUNA) - The African Ambassadors' Group in N'Djamena provided humanitarian aid to Sudanese refugees on Wednesday at the Sudanese Club there.

The aid included food supplies for a number of needy families, in the presence of the Chargé d'Affaires of the Sudanese Embassy, Ambassador Abdullah Abkar.

The Moroccan Ambassador, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, said, "Providing humanitarian aid to Sudanese refugees residing in N'Djamena is an expression of solidarity and support for them."