Ethiopia: Fano Armed Group Denies Involvement in Recent Civilian Killings in West Shewa, Confirms Its Presence in Parts of Oromia, Including West Shewa

Addis Abeba- Fano, the collective of armed group fighting against federal and regional forces in the Amhara region for the last two years, denied involvement in a deadly attack in Nono district, West Shewa zone of the Oromia region, which left more than 16 civilians dead, including a six-month-old infant. However, the group confirmed that its armed units are operating in various parts of Oromia, including West Shewa, where the attack took place in early July.

Residents and local officials in Nono district, West Shewa zone of the Oromia region, told Addis Standard that more than 16 civilians were killed on 11 July, 2025 in an attack carried out by Fano militants who reportedly crossed over from the Gurage zone of the Central Ethiopia region.

Fano leadership denied any involvement of the group in the attack and told Addis Standard, "We are a disciplined force that operates under strict command," adding that those responsible for the killings "do not belong to our structure."

Fano leadership has confirmed that the group is organized and actively operating in the Oromia region to "defend Amhara residents" against attacks.

According to a Fano leader, since the 2018 reforms, Amhara residents in various parts of Oromia, including West Wollega, East Wollega, Horo Gudru Wollega, and West Shewa--have faced serious threats to their lives. He added that "the persecution of civilians, regardless of political affiliation, has continued unabated since 2020."

The perpetrators of the attacks are known by different names but they are part of the "regional security forces," and some pose as the Oromo Liberation Army. However, the leadership says it is widely understood that these groups operate with government sponsorship and support, enabling them to intimidate and displace local populations.

The leadership noted that "coordinated looting under the purview of security forces has recently

The leadership further explained, "On December 16, 2024, the Fano organization was officially established in the region with the stated purpose of defending Amhara residents against 'state-sponsored looting' and preventing attacks targeting the Amhara community."

However, the leadership denied any involvement of Fano militants in the recent attacks carried out across various parts of the Oromia region.

"It may be said that Fano acted in pursuit of political gain. However, we only target the system and its enforcers. Therefore, we do not allow any form of attack on innocent women and civilians who are not involved in the conflict," the leadership asserted.

Addis Standard's multiple attempts to obtain comments and clarifications from the Oromia Regional Communication Bureau and the Regional Peace and Security Bureau regarding Fano forces' activities in the Oromia region were unsuccessful.

Recently, Fano militants have repeatedly been reported to carry out attacks in the Oromia region, involving the killing of civilians and widespread destruction of property.

Prior to the July 11, 2025 attack in Qondala kebele, Nono district, West Shewa zone carried out by Fano militants three different the group was accused of similar attacks in Abe Dongoro, Horo Guduru Wollega zone.

In March, local officials and residents told Addis Standard that more than 20 civilians were killed and three others abducted in Tulu Moti kebele, Abe Dongoro district, Horo Guduru Wollega zone, during an attack carried out by so-called "Fano militants," an area where Fano leadership confirms their presence.

Abe Dongoro district Deputy Administrator Ayana Waqe confirmed that at least 20 people were killed in the attack and attributed the violence to "Fano extremist militants." However, he stressed that the attack should not be generalized as an act by all Amhara residents. "It was not the Amhara community," he said. "These were armed individuals who had been hiding in rivers and forests, attacking, killing, and looting with the support of Fano militants from the Amhara region."

Just a week after the attack that killed more than 20 people, another incident occurred in Abe Dongoro district, Horo Guduru Wollega zone, Oromia region, in which at least seven people were killed when a public vehicle came under attack by Fano militants.

Furthermore, on 07 February 2025, ten people were reportedly killed in an attack by assailants described as "operating under the name Fano" in Jardega Jarte district, Horo Guduru Wollega zone, according to a report by Deutsche Welle Amharic.

In addition to the ongoing conflict between government forces and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) in western Oromia, residents say that the activities of armed Amhara militants who identify themselves as "Fano" have also resulted in the loss of numerous innocent lives in the region.

In November 2024, the brutal beheading of a young man in Oromia's Darra district, in North Shewa zone, sparked widespread outrage and demands for accountability, drawing attention to the region's ongoing instability and escalating violence. A disturbing video depicting the gruesome beheading of a young man by armed individuals circulated widely on social media. While Addis Standard has not independently verified the video of the beheading, the BBC Afaan Oromoo service has reported that the event occurred in the Darra district of the North Shewa Zone within the Oromia region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A local resident informed the BBC that the victim, brutally murdered by the gunmen, has been identified as Dereje Amare, a native of the Darra district.

The resident stated, "Dereje was a resident of Weren Gabro Kebele in the Darra district. Although the video has recently emerged on social media, the incident transpired over two months ago. The perpetrators were individuals organized as Fano militants."

The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) recently claimed that armed militants operating in the Amhara region are crossing into Oromia, particularly into East Shewa, North Shewa, and both East and West Wollega zones, to carry out attacks against peaceful residents of the region.

In a statement issued in March, the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) alleged that armed militants operating in the Amhara region have been crossing into Oromia, particularly into East Shewa, North Shewa, and both East and West Wollega zones, to carry out attacks against peaceful residents. The party detailed incidents in several areas, including Gimbichu district in East Shewa, four kebeles in Dera district of North Shewa, the Kolama area in Amuru district of Horo Guduru Wollega zone, and numerous unnamed kebeles in East Wollega zone, claiming that cross-border incursions have resulted in killings, livestock theft, and the looting of civilian property.