Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Administration Announces Leadership Changes in Southern Zone - Key Appointee Rejects Post

Mekelle — The Tigray Interim Administration has introduced new leadership changes in the Southern Zone of the region, amid growing tensions and controversy surrounding the appointments. Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, President of the Interim Administration, announced the changes during a press briefing on Tuesday, stating they were part of broader efforts to address pressing challenges and ensure regional stability.

A new committee was formed to manage the zone, with appointees including Asmelash Reda, former head of the Zonal Economic Sector; Kalayou Gidey, former administrator of Churcher District; Alem Gebreyohanis, former head of Government Service; and Niguse Abeje. Lt. Gen. Tadesse indicated that Asmelash would lead the committee, asserting the decision was based on mutual understanding. "The leadership changes are intended to address pressing challenges, mitigate risks, and ensure the stability of Tigray," he said, adding that police forces were deployed to facilitate the transition.

However, Asmelash Reda told Addis Standard he had declined the appointment, disputing the official narrative. "Since my appointment was something I neither knew about nor believed in, and because the president's claim of 'collaboration' was not accurate, I did not accept it. The assertion that 'we discussed and agreed' was also untrue," he said.

Haftu Kiros, the outgoing administrator of the Southern Zone, also confirmed his removal to Addis Standard and criticized the reshuffle as being orchestrated by a faction within the TPLF with alleged ties to Eritrean interests. He claimed that security forces arrived in Maichew and Mokhoni at midnight on Monday, calling it a "clear aggression" that undermines the zone's right to self-administration.

Tensions in Southern Tigray have been simmering since March, when the Interim Administration accused some Tigray military leaders of attempts to dismantle local government structures, warning of a looming crisis. In May, residents of Maichew staged protests following remarks by TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael, who indicated the party would pursue "leadership adjustments" in the zone.

Lt. Gen. Tadesse maintained that the current reshuffle is a legitimate government measure, stating, "We are simply carrying out our duties. There should be no misunderstanding."