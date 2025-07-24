Egypt: CPJ, 22 Others Call for Egyptian Cartoonist Ashraf Omar's Release a Year After Arrest

23 July 2025
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined 22 other organizations in a joint letter calling for Al-Manassa cartoonist Ashraf Omar's release a year after he was arrested July 22, 2024, and later accused of joining a terrorist group with knowledge of its purposes, spreading false news, and misusing social media.

The statement also urged Egyptian authorities to drop charges against Omar's wife, Nada Mougheeth, who was detained after speaking to the media about her husband's detention and alleged human rights violations surrounding his arrest. Mougheeth was later released on bail pending investigation after she was accused of joining a terrorist organization and spreading false news.

Egypt remains one of the world's top 10 jailers of journalists, with 17 currently behind bars, according to CPJ's recent prison census. Seven journalists were arrested in 2024, Omar among them, amid an escalating crackdown tied to the country's worsening economic crisis.

Read the full letter in English here.

Read the original article on CPJ.

