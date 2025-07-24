Zimbabwe: Tagwirei Using Money and Fake Charity to Hijack Epworth Vote - Mwonzora

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has raised alarm over what he described as a shadowy campaign by powerful elites to dominate both the economy and the electoral process in Epworth.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters, Mwonzora accused business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei of using criminal networks and disguised philanthropy to gain political and economic control of the suburb.

"Epworth has now become a home ground of fake money. This is a racket that is being run by criminal gangs that are connected with the rich and the powerful. They have now gone to Epworth and are doling out false charity because they want to control the economy of Epworth," Mwonzora said.

He said the MDC's fight was no longer solely against the ruling ZANU-PF party but also against individuals he referred to as "tenderpreneurs" seeking influence through illicit wealth.

"Our fight is no longer against the ZANU-PF candidate only. It is a fight against the tenderpreneurs commonly known as Zvigananda who are trying to use the Epworth election as a launchpad to get senior places in ZANU-PF. They are flouting ill-gotten wealth, churning out false charity," he said.

He claimed that these actors were trying to buy political favour under the guise of helping communities yet their efforts were narrow and politically motivated.

"What is important in Epworth is not the ill-gotten wealth that is being floundered. What Mr. Tagwirei said in his address was that he was going to single out five youths that he was going to help. Now, what is five youths compared to the youth population of Epworth? Why was Mr. Tagwirei not doing it before?" Mwonzora questioned.

The MDC leader went on to directly criticise the business tycoon accusing him of poor political conduct and failed ambitions within ZANU-PF.

"In fact, he is one of the most incompetent politicians I have ever seen. He is failing to make it into the central committee of ZANU-PF. He has tried to use money and cars to get into the central committee of his party and he has failed," he said.

Mwonzora warned that Tagwirei's attempts to use his wealth to sway the Epworth by-election would also be unsuccessful.