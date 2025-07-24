Kenya: Murkomen Defends Solitary Confinement for Radical Suspects, Cites National Security

23 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the government's decision to place individuals arrested over religious radicalization in solitary confinement, saying it is a necessary measure to prevent them from influencing other inmates.

Speaking during the 18th Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots security forum in Eldoret, Murkomen said Kenya has adopted a firm approach to dealing with terrorism and radical groups, including isolating suspects in prison to cut off ideological spread.

"We must make sure that all of them are in solitary confinement so that they don't continue with this ideology and radicalize more people to suffer," he said.

The CS acknowledged that while the religious radicalization issue is widespread beyond hotspots like Chakama Ranch in Kilifi it is being addressed through early warning systems and coordinated security efforts.

He noted recent cases in Homa Bay and parts of the Rift Valley, where security agencies have remained vigilant to avert threats.

Murkomen also dismissed calls to review the Prevention of Terrorism Act, saying existing laws are sufficient.

"There is no need to review the law. The Prevention of Terrorism Act is sufficient for all the crimes that we have had. We just need to implement the law."

His remarks came just hours after the government announced it had foiled a suspected case of religious radicalization in Kilifi County.

Acting on intelligence, security and intelligence teams raided a secluded five-acre homestead in Binzaro Village, Chakama, within Langobaya Division.

During the raid, four people, including a man reported missing in Siaya were rescued, and early assessments indicated they may have been under the influence of radical teachings.

Authorities also discovered two human skulls and the body of a recently deceased man in nearby thickets.

The remains were moved to Malindi Sub-County Hospital for forensic analysis, while the main suspect and six others, including property managers and those involved in the sale of the land, were detained. Investigations are ongoing.

