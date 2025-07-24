South Africa: Community Blames Poor Policing After Brutal Murders

Residents say they've been forced to stand outside the police station and give statements to an officer because the gates are locked at night

Residents in Mtontsasa, Flagstaff say police are placing their safety at risk by locking the front gates of the local station each night.

This comes as a 33-year-old suspect is appearing at the Mtontsasa Periodical Court today on several charges related to the murders, rapes and robbery at a homestead in the community earlier this month.

After this brutal attack, many residents raised the alarm over policing failures, including that officers shut the gates of the local police station at night.

Residents say they've been forced to stand outside the police station and give statements to an officer through the gates.

A 33-year-old suspect is appearing at the Mtontsasa Periodical Court on Wednesday facing several charges related to the murders, rapes and robbery at a homestead in the community earlier this month.

This comes as Mtontsasa community members in Flagstaff have raised the alarm over policing failures, including that officers shut the gates of the local police station at night.

The brazen attack on the family and the alleged slow response by the police has led to many residents' complaining about having to stand outside and give statements to an officer through the gates. They also complained about limited police vans.

Earlier this month the community was rocked by the brutal murders and attacks on a local gogo and her family.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Welile Matyolo on Tuesday confirmed that eight people had broken into a homestead and shot a 65-year-old woman and her grandson, killing them both.

The woman's two granddaughters were raped and another grandson, who was also in home with his girlfriend, was stabbed. Babalwa (name changed), the girlfriend, was also raped during the home invasion.

Matyolo told GroundUp that the suspects drove off with the family's vehicle, kidnapping one of the granddaughters. She was later found in a nearby village.

On Tuesday, he said that one of the eight suspects had been arrested and charged with house robbery, assault, rape and the double murder. The investigation is continuing.

Speaking to GroundUp, Babalwa became emotional as she recalled the attack. "I thought they were going to kill us all," she said. "I'm not coping. I get nightmares. I'm scared to sleep. My life is not the same but I'm trying to be strong."

What made matters worse, she said, was that when she ran to the Mtontsasa police station for help after the incident, she found the gates were locked.

"I shouted for an officer to open. Those three minutes I waited felt like hours. I was so scared, I kept on looking around.

"I thank God the criminals were not following me, otherwise they would have caught me while standing at that gate," said Babalwa.

After she informed the officer what had happened, Babalwa said the officer told her to return to the house and wait for a police van because there were no vans available to drive with them to the scene. When the police officers eventually arrived at the house, they instead accused one of the sons and took him in for questioning. He was released the following morning.

The family say they are frustrated and are demanding answers from the police.

Ward committee member Mabhala Ngxono said, "Crime is too much in these villages. Women are being raped, and arrests take forever. We have taverns that open 24 hours and seven days a week, but nothing happens."

"The sad reality is that once street patrollers act and take the law into their own hands, police are quick to respond by targeting community leaders."

Community leader Sinethemba Hlomendlini said he met with the police management in Mtontsasa in May. "We raised a lot of concerns about the lack of services and visible policing. The police assured us that they will do better. Maybe their better means locking themselves up at night at the time when most crimes are happening," he said.

Asked why the police station's gates remain closed at night, Matyolo said it was part of a "contingency plan" for small police stations to increase security.

He denied that there was an issue with insufficient police vehicles in Mtontsasa unless one of the vehicles is being repaired.

Matyolo urged the community to report any complaints about the service to the Station Commander.