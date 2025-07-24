Ethiopia: Türkiye Emerges As Ethiopia's Second-Largest Foreign Investor

Addis Ababa, — Türkiye has become Ethiopia's second-largest foreign investor, contributing nearly 2.5 billion USD spanning from textiles, agribusiness to digital infrastructure, Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Zeleke Temesgen said.

As a result, tens of thousands of jobs have been created by the over 260 Turkish companies, he added.

The commissioner revealed the above in his speech at the 8th World Cooperation Industries (WCI) Forum that opened in Addis Ababa today.

The WCI Forum is an international business event aimed at connecting future business leaders from various African countries with direct manufacturing companies in Türkiye, providing opportunity for African business representatives to discover high-quality products at competitive prices, it was learned.

Zeleke added that partnership between Ethiopia and Türkiye spans over a century rooted in diplomatic engagement, mutual respect, and shared aspirations.

The partnership, formalized through early consulates and embassies, has matured into a dynamic collaboration that extends beyond diplomacy, benefiting sectors like trade, investment, technology, health, education, and culture, the commissioner stated.

On his part, WCI Forum Founder and President, Utku Bengisu, praised Ethiopia's rising prominence as a strategic partner of Türkiye, announcing that Ethiopia will be the guest of honor at the 13th WCI Forum scheduled for August in Istanbul.

Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Türkiye to Ethiopia, Taha Alperen Salar, said "Türkiye sees Ethiopia not only as a strategic partner in East Africa, but also as a gateway to broader Ethiopian markets with our shared values of resilience, innovation and cooperation."

According to him, the forum will represent an excellent platform to turn the economic potential of the two countries into prosperity.

"We encourage Ethiopian businesses to discover reliability and diversity of Turkish products and consider Türkiye as long term and trusted suppliers since Turkish goods combine quality, affordability and standards."

The ongoing two-day event provides a vital platform for deepening economic ties, facilitating B2B meetings, and showcasing Ethiopia's reforms and strategic role as a dynamic hub for investment, technology exchange, and sustainable industrial growth across Africa and beyond.