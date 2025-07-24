Tanzania: General Elections' Officials Complete Training in Pemba

ZANZIBAR: The Vice Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mbarouk Salim Mbarouk, has today, July 23, 2025, officially closed a training session for officials of this year's General Elections held in Pemba Island, Zanzibar.

In his closing remarks, Justice Mbarouk reminded the election officials of their legal obligation to display election-related materials such as posters, voter name lists, announcements, and other important information intended for voters. He emphasized that this must be done in accordance with electoral laws and regulations.

"It is your duty to ensure that posters, announcements, voter lists, and any information required to be posted--according to the electoral task execution calendar--are displayed in a timely manner to avoid complaints of violations of electoral laws and regulations," said Justice Mbarouk.

He also urged the officials to effectively communicate with the media by providing accurate and timely updates on the election process, in order to keep the public and stakeholders well informed.

"Make sure you are prepared before engaging with the media. Evaluate the information you intend to share to ensure it promotes peace rather than causing panic in your area and across the nation," he added.

The training lasted for three days and involved electoral coordinators, election supervisors, and assistant supervisors from various regions across the country at the constituency level.

INEC conducted the training in two phases. The second phase, concluded today, covered the regions of Simiyu, Shinyanga, South Pemba, North Pemba, Mwanza, Mara, Dar es Salaam, Coast, Rukwa, Katavi, Manyara, Arusha, Songwe, and Mbeya.

The first phase took place from July 15 to 17, 2025, and involved election officials from the regions of Morogoro, Singida, Dodoma, North Unguja, South Unguja, Urban West, Geita, Kagera, Mtwara, Lindi, Tabora, Kigoma, Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Ruvuma, Iringa, and Njombe.

These trainings are part of comprehensive preparations to ensure that the upcoming general election is conducted professionally, transparently, and in full compliance with the rule of law and established procedures.