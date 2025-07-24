Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Monusco Intervenes in Lopa to Protect Civilians After Codeco Militia Incursion

press release

A flare-up of violence erupted on July 21, 2025 in Lopa, about thirty kilometers north of Bunia, in the Bahema Baguru chiefdom. Around 8:15 AM, heavy gunfire rang out near the mobile operational base of MONUSCO's Nepalese peacekeepers recently deployed to Linji to respond to growing threats in the area.

Alerted by its civilian and military partners, the Mission quickly confirmed the entry of CODECO militiamen, heavily armed and calling for confrontation with another group, called the Convention for Popular Revolution (CRP). While civilians did not appear to be targeted initially, the situation rapidly deteriorated: looting, abuses and destruction caused a wave of panic.

An intervention under fire to evacuate civilians

At the height of the violence, local authorities reported the presence of a priest and civilians in danger at the Catholic church in Lopa. A patrol was sent to the scene. Upon arrival, it came under crossfire from militiamen in action.

Despite the risks, six people were evacuated: a priest, two women and three children. On site, the Mission observed considerable damage: vandalized church, broken furniture, damaged vehicles, burned homes and businesses.

Coordination with FARDC and support for dialogue

In the afternoon, elements of the 3401st Regiment of FARDC arrived to try to restore order. While their presence brought some relief, it also revived fears, causing new displacements.

MONUSCO facilitated a meeting between five FARDC officers and the mobile base command to improve coordination. It also made contact with customary authorities and civil society to strengthen dialogue with regular forces.

The MONUSCO team on site remains fully committed to monitoring the situation and supporting civilian protection.

A reinforced strategy in the face of security deterioration

For several days, several localities north of Bunia, in Djugu territory - including Nizi, Iga-Barrière, Lopa and Soleniama - have been the scene of fighting between FARDC and Thomas Lubanga's CRP group. This violence has created a climate of fear and massive population movements.

The positioning of mobile bases in Linji and Limani, with Nepalese and Bangladeshi peacekeepers respectively, deployed since July 17, aims to strengthen the response mechanism to this resurgence of violence.

Alongside national forces and local leaders, MONUSCO maintains an active presence to prevent further violence and contribute to the stabilization of the province.