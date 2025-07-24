South Africa: Arthur Mafokate Slammed After Getting R1.8-Million Arts Grant

23 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Mafokate says the money was awarded fairly, but critics say it's wrong given his past legal troubles involving the Lottery Commission.
  • The grant was given through the Mzansi Golden Economy programme, which helps support South African artists and creatives.

Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate is facing public backlash after his company was awarded R1.8 million by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

The funding was given through the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) programme, which aims to support the arts in South Africa.

The grant was confirmed by Minister Gayton McKenzie and went to Mafokate's company, Roadshow Marketing.

Mafokate defended the grant, saying the process was fair and followed all the rules. "We applied through the proper process, met all the requirements, and were approved on merit," he said.

But many people are not happy.

They say it is unfair for someone who was linked to a previous funding scandal to be given so much money, while young and struggling artists are left out.

Mafokate was previously involved in a case connected to the National Lotteries Commission. He was not found guilty, but the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) froze some of his assets during the investigation.

A source told Sunday World, "We must not forget that Mafokate was involved in a funds scandal before. Now he's getting millions again, while many young artists get nothing. How is that fair?"

The department has not responded to the criticisms.

