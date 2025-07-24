Uganda: Kitagwenda District Chairman Flees As Anti-Corruption Unit Moves in

The Kitagwenda District Chairperson, Ismail Mushemeza, is on the run after a dramatic incident on Tuesday in which officers from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit attempted to arrest him over allegations of extorting bribes from job seekers.

Mushemeza, who is also contesting for re-election on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket, was holding his final campaign rally in Kicheche Sub-county when a vehicle believed to be from State House arrived carrying plainclothes officers.

"It all happened so fast. A team came in a State House car just as he was addressing voters. As they attempted to approach him, he ran off and disappeared," said a resident who witnessed the incident and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Since then, Mushemeza has not been seen in public. His disappearance has stirred speculation among supporters, with some claiming he may have been abducted in a politically motivated operation.

But the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (Shacu) has dismissed those claims. Mariam Natasha, the Shacu spokesperson, confirmed that the chairperson is deliberately evading arrest and is wanted in connection with multiple reports of corruption.

"It is not true that Mr. Mushemeza has been kidnapped. He is on the run and we are actively tracking him. Our team is on the ground conducting investigations," Natasha told journalists.

She added that Mushemeza is accused of soliciting bribes from individuals seeking employment in Kitagwenda district, with victims allegedly paying between Shs 10 million and Shs 20 million each.

"These are serious allegations of extortion and abuse of office. We have multiple reports involving Mr. Mushemeza and other individuals," she said.

Efforts to reach Mushemeza for comment were unsuccessful. His known phone lines were switched off by the time of publication.

The case adds to the growing list of corruption probes targeting local government leaders as authorities ramp up efforts to combat abuse of public office ahead of the 2026 general elections.