Uganda: Judiciary Moves to Expand Access to Justice in Western Uganda With Site Visit to New Court Locations

The Acting Principal Judge, Lady Justice Okuo Jane Kajuga, on Wednesday afternoon conducted a site visit to three plots of land at Kamukuzi Hill in Mbarara City earmarked for the construction of key judicial facilities.

The initiative marks a significant step forward in the Judiciary's long-term plan to decentralise and enhance access to justice services in Uganda's Western region.

Accompanied by a team of senior judicial officers, Justice Kajuga inspected sites allocated for the proposed Court of Appeal, High Court, and a dedicated Mediation Centre.

The tour aimed to assess the readiness of the land ahead of construction and reaffirm the Judiciary's commitment to expanding its presence in one of Uganda's fastest-growing urban centers.

Speaking during the visit, the Principal Judge emphasized the importance of the development, noting that bringing services closer to the people was a top priority for the Judiciary.

"Access to justice is not a privilege, it is a right. These planned developments will bring the Judiciary closer to the communities we serve, particularly in regions where physical and economic barriers have made legal redress a challenge," said Justice Kajuga.

She also lauded the efforts of the Senior Resident Judge of Mbarara for proactively securing the land in an area where increasing urbanisation has made land acquisition difficult.

Justice Allan Paul Nshimye Mbabazi, Head of the Mbarara High Court Circuit, assured the visiting delegation that more land could potentially be made available to support future expansion of the Judiciary's infrastructure.

Justice Andrew Khaukha, Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute, highlighted the significance of the upcoming Mediation Centre, describing it as a cornerstone for promoting alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms in the region.

"This centre will be instrumental in reducing case backlog and promoting faster, amicable dispute resolution, especially in civil matters," Justice Khaukha stated.

The visiting team also included Justice Gelase Kwemara Kafuuzi, Resident Judge at Mbarara High Court, Grace Atwongyeire, Deputy Registrar of Mbarara High Court; and Edger Nyakairu, Personal Assistant to the Principal Judge.

The visit signals the Judiciary's broader commitment to regional development, decentralisation of justice services, and the modernisation of Uganda's legal infrastructure.