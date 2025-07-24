Rwanda: Court Postpones Victoire Ingabire's Trial to September

The High Court has postponed the trial of Victoire Ingabire and her nine co-accused to September 1-5, as the judiciary enters its annual recess.

The trial was initially scheduled to resume on July 23.

Ingabire, the founder of the unregistered political party DALFA-Umurinzi, is accused of conspiracy-related crimes including efforts to destabilise the nation's security.

She was brought before the courts of law this year, being added to an ongoing trial that began in 2021 involving her co-accused who include YouTuber Théoneste Nsengimana of Umubavu TV and Sylvain Sibomana, the alleged coordinator of DALFA-Umurinzi, among others.

She faces six charges: establishing or joining a criminal organisation, conspiring to commit crimes against the government, inciting unrest among the population, resisting lawful authority, organising or participating in unlawful demonstrations, and spreading false information and propaganda intended to discredit the government internationally.

After appearing in court earlier this month, Ingabire was denied bail as judges ruled that there were reasonable grounds to suspect her involvement in criminal activities.

Prosecutors argued that she played a role in a secret mobilisation campaign masked as an English language-training programme. The sessions allegedly aimed to train participants in non-violent strategies to undermine the government, using encrypted platforms like Jitsi Meet and materials including Blueprint for Revolution by Serbian activist Srd̵a Popović.

They further claim that Ingabire facilitated the sessions, provided data bundles and smartphones to participants, and maintained communication through encrypted platforms. Financial records and WhatsApp messages are cited as evidence of her involvement.

An ex-employee of Ingabire, Boniface Nzabandora who is also the witness in the case, reportedly became suspicious and submitted evidence to the authorities, prompting a wider investigation.

Ingabire is also alleged to have links to earlier insurgent activities, including ties to the P5 coalition and RUD-Urunana, the latter implicated in the 2019 Kinigi attacks that claimed lives.

Audio recordings and testimonies reportedly implicate her in coordinating non-violent uprising strategies. One session from September 2021 allegedly featured a facilitator named "Sandra," who trained participants using Popović's tactics.

Ingabire is also accused of discussing military training with Cassien Ntamuhanga, a controversial figure previously convicted of terrorism-related charges.

Prosecutors further claim that the publications on Umubavu TV were cited as examples of harmful propaganda intended to discredit the government.

The other nine co-accused have already completed their defence. However, the prosecutors have not yet filed their final motion, a step that will follow Ingabire's defence when the case resumes in September.

Once Ingabire presents her side and the prosecution submits its motion, all parties will be granted a final opportunity to respond. The court will then deliberate before issuing a ruling.