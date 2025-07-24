Sudan: Kamil Idris Affirms Government of Hope's Relentless Efforts to Solve Problems Facing States

23 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, July 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed the Government of Hope's intransigent efforts to solve all the challenges and problems facing the various states of Sudan.

He indicated that the government has begun examining the roots of the problems in several states, including Al-Gezira State, with the aim of developing appropriate solutions.

This came during a meeting at his office in Port Sudan on Wednesday with a delegation from Al-Gezira People's Charter, which includes Al-Gezira Conference, the Free Butana Forum, the Greater Rufa'a Coordination, the Civil Committee for Supporting the Shield, the Popular Resistance (Black Box), the Khawalda Council of Elders, and leaderships from Sufi sects, the Native Administration, and civil society organizations.

A member of the delegation said, in press statements, that the meeting discussed the overall situation in the state, focusing on the urgent challenges facing reconstruction, reparations for war victims, the return of displaced persons, and the summer agricultural season in Al-Gezira Scheme. He added that the delegation provided a comprehensive overview of the service and humanitarian conditions in the state, in addition to submitting a memorandum detailing all the violations and crimes committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the state's citizens.

