Namibia: Manufacturing Sector Expected to Create 80 000 Jobs By 2030

Namibia's manufacturing sector is expected to create more than 80 000 jobs by 2030, up from 53 491 in 2024, according to the newly launched Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

The plan outlines the government's strategy to make manufacturing a major source of employment, economic growth and exports over the next six years.

The policy, launched by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, aims to raise the sector's share of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) from 10.6% to 18%, while boosting its contribution to exports from 42% to 60%.

Average monthly wages in the sector are projected to increase from N$5 749 to N$10 000.

To support these targets, investment in manufacturing is expected to rise from 6.1% to 15% of total investment by 2030.

According to the NDP6 document, "The sub-sub goal aims at adding value to raw materials and boosting manufacturing in a sustainable and environmentally-friendly way to ensure long-term economic and ecological health."

The government plans to focus on five strategic areas: modernising industrial infrastructure, improving access to finance, introducing tailored incentives, promoting new technologies and strengthening value chains.

Priority sectors include agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, mineral beneficiation, textiles and steel production.

"This policy aims to move Namibia further up the value chain by producing high-value, complex products, thereby creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and enhancing competitiveness," the plan notes.

Infrastructure development will centre on special economic zones, industrial parks and ready-built facilities to attract both local and foreign investors.

"The strategy will review, redesign and implement the modernisation and expansion of essential facilities such as industrial parks and specialised industrial zones, i.e. special economic zones," the report states.

To finance this growth, the government will partner with international development finance institutions to mobilise capital and expertise.

Support mechanisms will include low-interest loans, grants and blended financing. "Foster partnerships with international development finance institutions to attract foreign capital and expertise, thus ensuring that financial support reaches both emerging and established manufacturers," the policy outlines.

Incentives tailored to industry needs will also be introduced, including industrial rebates, export support and subsidies. "The aim is to establish an incentive programme tailored to the needs of the industry," the document reads.

Technology and innovation will be central to the plan, with new hubs and incubation centres to be established. These will provide access to modern research, industrial skills training and green technologies.

"Technology hubs, innovation and incubation centres will be established to provide manufacturers with industrial skills, modern research and development resources including the adoption of green technologies," it states.

Flagship programmes include manufacturing infrastructure and value chains development, with specific focus on sectors such as poultry, charcoal, textiles and rural-based manufacturing.

Despite its potential, the manufacturing sector has experienced stagnation.

Between 2015 and 2024, it contributed an average of 11.5% to GDP and just 9.8% to total employment.

Investment declined to 7% in 2024 and fell by an average of 5.6% per year since 2016.

"Namibia was able to diversify; however, it has diversified into less complex and less high-value products; hence, its contribution remains constant over a longer period," the report warns.

Through NDP6, the government aims to reverse this trend and establish manufacturing as a central pillar of Namibia's economy, creating jobs, raising incomes and increasing exports.