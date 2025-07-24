Uganda: Katikkiro Mayiga Urges Baganda to Uphold Clan Traditions and Avoid Intra-Clan Marriages

23 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamirah Khassim

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called on all Baganda to respect and uphold the kingdom's traditional customs by refraining from marrying individuals within their own clans an act considered taboo in Buganda culture.

While addressing Embuga ya Kisekwa (court) earlier today,Katikkiro Mayiga emphasised the significance of clans in preserving Buganda's cultural identity and societal structure.

He urged Baganda to take pride in their clans, noting that these lineages not only link individuals to their ancestry but also serve as a unifying element connecting them to the Kabaka, the King of Buganda.

"Clans play a vital role in shaping, organising, and maintaining Buganda," Mayiga stated. "They help us understand where we come from, who we are, and where we belong. It is through these clans that we are joined to our King, the Sabasajja Kabaka."

The Katikkiro's remarks come amid growing concerns about cultural erosion and the dilution of traditional norms, particularly among the youth. By discouraging intra clan marriages, Mayiga hopes to reinforce the importance of genealogical awareness and adherence to the customs that have governed Buganda society for generations.

Buganda, one of Uganda's oldest and most influential kingdoms, comprises 54 recognised clans, each with its own totems, lineage history, and responsibilities within the kingdom. Marrying within one's own clan is traditionally forbidden as it is seen as akin to marrying a sibling.

Mayiga's appeal is part of a broader effort by the Buganda Kingdom to revive and strengthen cultural values in a modern context, ensuring that younger generations remain connected to their roots while navigating contemporary life.

