Rwanda: Seven Reasons Why 200 Bars, Other Businesses Were Sanctioned

A total of 206 bars and entertainment venues in Kigali faced penalties, including temporary closures and fines, after a citywide inspection uncovered widespread violations of hospitality and nightlife regulations by Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

ALSO READ: Kigali: Over 200 Kigali bars sanctioned for violating regulations

The inspection conducted by the Rwanda National Police and the City of Kigali targeted 601 establishments in Gasabo, Kicukiro and Nyarugenge districts in an operation that occurred between July 19 and 20, revealing persistent non-compliance.

ALSO READ: RDB urges compliance with nightlife rules to curb chaos, protect minors

The inspection found several types of venues breaching these rules, including 53 nightclubs, 64 liquor stores, five supermarkets, 17 general outlets selling alcohol, 64 bars, two lodges and one restaurant.

In this article, The New Times looks at the main reasons for the penalties for the bars and other related businesses, according to the Police.

1. Breach of operating hours

Most of them were found operating beyond the legal closing hours. Under the RDB regulations, bars and similar venues must stop serving alcohol by 1am on weekdays and 2am on weekends.

Businesses are also required to ensure that all patrons leave the premises and that entrances are locked immediately. Failure to observe these time limits was among the most common violations by the bars.

2. Overcrowding and capacity violations

Some venues exceeded their approved occupational capacity, posing safety risks and undermining crowd control measures. This disregard for space limitations can escalate incidents of public disorder and make it harder to manage emergencies, according to the police.

ALSO READ: Noise pollution: Kigali bars warned of over non-compliance

3. Excessive noise levels

Noise pollution remains a growing concern in Kigali's residential neighbourhoods. Several bars failed to control their sound levels, causing disturbances to nearby residential homes.

Regulations mandate that entertainment venues must operate within approved decibel limits, especially during late-night hours.

ALSO READ: Govt releases highly anticipated noise control guidelines

4. Serving intoxicated people

Another violation was the continued sale of alcohol to visibly drunk patrons. This goes against public health and safety guidelines, as it contributes to public intoxication and associated misconduct, including street brawls and drunk driving, said the law enforcement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

5. Lacking measures to ensure no underage alcohol serving

Although the inspection did not find bars actively serving alcohol to people under 18 years of age, the police said many of them lacked proper measures, such as verifying patrons' identity cards, to ensure that only adults were being admitted.

6. Ignoring previous warnings

The authorities apprehended a business owner in Remera Sector, Gasabo District, who had resumed operations of a bar and accommodation building previously closed due to non-compliance, according to the Rwanda National Police.

7. Unlicensed and improperly designated spaces

The inspection also identified venues operating as bars or liquor outlets without proper classification or licensing. These included supermarkets, general shops, and even accommodation facilities that served alcohol, contrary to their declared business purposes.