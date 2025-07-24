Uganda: Slow-Paced Chinese Contractor Resumes Work On Moroto-Lokitanyala Road

Work has resumed on the long-delayed Moroto-Lokitanyala Road project after months of inactivity, raising hopes for improved trade and security links between Uganda and Kenya.

After months of abandonment, construction on the Shs236 billion Moroto-Lokitanyala Road has finally resumed.

The 42-kilometer project, undertaken by China Railway Number 3, was launched in 2021 with a completion timeline of 30 months.

However, progress stalled midway, primarily due to the disbandment of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), which had initially overseen the project.

Responsibility for the project has since shifted to the Ministry of Works and Transport, under whose supervision the contractor has now returned to site and resumed work.

The Moroto-Lokitanyala Road is a key strategic route linking Uganda to the Kenya border.

It plays a critical role in facilitating regional trade, mineral transportation, and security operations, particularly in the underdeveloped Karamoja sub-region.

Its prolonged delay has frustrated motorists and constrained local economic activity, prompting fresh calls from local leaders for tighter supervision and timely delivery.

"This road is vital for Karamoja's development," Moroto Mayor Ismail Mohammed said. "We need commitment and speed."