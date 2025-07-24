Uganda: Slow-Paced Chinese Contractor Resumes Work On Moroto-Lokitanyala Road

23 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Richard Oyel

Work has resumed on the long-delayed Moroto-Lokitanyala Road project after months of inactivity, raising hopes for improved trade and security links between Uganda and Kenya.

After months of abandonment, construction on the Shs236 billion Moroto-Lokitanyala Road has finally resumed.

The 42-kilometer project, undertaken by China Railway Number 3, was launched in 2021 with a completion timeline of 30 months.

However, progress stalled midway, primarily due to the disbandment of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), which had initially overseen the project.

Responsibility for the project has since shifted to the Ministry of Works and Transport, under whose supervision the contractor has now returned to site and resumed work.

The Moroto-Lokitanyala Road is a key strategic route linking Uganda to the Kenya border.

It plays a critical role in facilitating regional trade, mineral transportation, and security operations, particularly in the underdeveloped Karamoja sub-region.

Its prolonged delay has frustrated motorists and constrained local economic activity, prompting fresh calls from local leaders for tighter supervision and timely delivery.

"This road is vital for Karamoja's development," Moroto Mayor Ismail Mohammed said. "We need commitment and speed."

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.