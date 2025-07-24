Uganda: Mutebi Rejects NRM Primary Results, Declares Independent Bid for Nakasongola Seat

Nakasongola County's political landscape has been roiled by controversy following the recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries, where incumbent MP Noah Mutebi Wanzara lost his party flag amid widespread allegations of electoral malpractice.

Mutebi has since rejected the official results and announced his independent candidacy for the 2026 general elections.

Mutebi, who was defeated by Stephen Bugingo Tebirondwa -- who garnered 10,531 votes compared to Mutebi's 7,186 -- decried irregularities including voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, tampering with registers, and the use of non-resident voters.

He pointed to one striking example in Wabikokoma Village, where only 20 registered voters exist on record, yet Bugingo reportedly received 124 votes.

Speaking from Kalongo Village, Mutebi blamed the commission, registrars, security personnel, and some candidates for what he described as chaotic and unfair primaries.

Despite lodging an appeal with the NRM Electoral Commission, Mutebi expressed little confidence in party redress mechanisms but maintained loyalty to President Yoweri Museveni.

Mutebi drew inspiration from Victorious Zawedde, the Woman MP who lost the NRM primaries in 2021 but triumphed in the general election, affirming his belief that "power lies in the hands of the people."

His supporters have echoed his concerns, alleging multiple voting, tampering with declaration forms, voter intimidation, and even votes cast in the names of deceased persons.

Having served two terms after first defeating former Attorney General Peter Nyombi in 2016, Mutebi is now seeking a third term -- this time as an independent candidate.

As appeals to the NRM Electoral Commission continue, calls are mounting for thorough investigations and reforms to safeguard the credibility of party primaries ahead of the critical LCV elections.