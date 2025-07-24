South Africa: AKA, Tibz Murder Pre-Trial Set to Confirm Trial Date - South African News Briefs - July 24, 2025

AKA, Tibz Murder Pre-Trial Set to Confirm Trial Date

The Durban Magistrates' Court will hold a pre-trial hearing for rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and businessman Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, reports EWN. The Durban High Court has charged five men with the high-profile murder. Two other suspects, who are believed to be the shooters, are currently in custody in Eswatini. Forbes and Motsoane were killed on Durban's Florida Road in February 2023 when hitmen targeted Forbes. Cellphone data, CCTV footage, and bank records are expected to be used in the State's trial preparation. The suspects include alleged spotters, a coordinator, and individuals linked to the firearms and getaway vehicles. The hearing will also confirm a trial date.

Authorities Probe Cause of Mayfair Blaze, Owner Unaccounted For

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a building in Mayfair, destroying a shop and three adjoining rooms, reports EWN. Emergency crews responded swiftly to the blaze, which broke out around 1 pm, managing to extinguish the flames without any reported injuries or fatalities. The police said that the building's owner remains unaccounted for and has not come forward to claim the property. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with authorities warning it could take time to determine whether it was accidental or negligent.

Officials have again urged residents to handle electrical appliances responsibly and to report any unsafe buildings to authorities.

State's Case in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Nears Conclusion

The State's case in the long-running Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to conclude, reports EWN. Since the trial resumed under Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng in July 2023, prosecutors have presented their evidence and called all witnesses linking the five accused to the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo. The State will now submit its final document, and the defence will then present its case. The court will hear what's next in the Meyiwa trial.

More South African news