Africa Adopts 12-Point Action Plan to Eliminate Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B By 2030

A call to Action has emerged from a High-Level Ministerial Conference on Triple Elimination of HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B, held in Kampala, Uganda. African Ministers of Health, development partners, and civil society organisations committed to a united front to end vertical transmission of the three infections by the year 2030.

At the heart of the conference was a 12-point declaration that calls upon African Union (AU) Member States to take immediate, measurable steps to prevent mother-to-child transmission and protect the health of women and newborns across the continent.

What Member States Are Called to Do

Develop, adopt, and implement costed national plans for the elimination of vertical transmission, including measurable targets and timelines;

Allocate adequate and sustained financial and technical resources to ensure full implementation of the commitments of the Africa Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus Plan by 2030 and Keeping their Mothers Alive (AEVT) Plan;

Ensure that by 2030, at least ninety-five per cent of pregnant women receive timely and comprehensive antenatal care, including provider-initiated testing and counselling for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus during the first trimester;

Implement the delivery of diagnostic services for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus in accordance with the principles of informed consent, confidentiality and non-discrimination;

Provide timely administration of appropriate treatment, including Benzathine Penicillin for maternal syphilis, lifelong antiretroviral therapy for pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV, and antiviral prophylaxis for pregnant women with Hepatitis B Virus;

Ensure that at least 95% of newborns receive a timely birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of delivery, followed by the complete immunisation series by 2030;

Maintain an uninterrupted national supply of diagnostics, medications and vaccines essential to the prevention of vertical transmission of HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus.;

Integrate EVT services across maternal, newborn and child health programmes to ensure continuity and efficiency of care;

Establish and operationalise national comprehensive surveillance and monitoring systems to track service coverage and vertical transmission rates for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus;.

Collect and utilise data, including age-disaggregated data, for continuous quality improvement and transparent reporting at local and national levels in accordance with national and international monitoring frameworks;

Address structural and systemic barriers to access, including those related to stigma, discrimination, gender inequality, poverty and geography; and

Engage civil society, affected communities and people living with HIV, Hepatitis B, and Syphilis in the planning, implementation and evaluation of EVT programmes.

African Union Commission, Africa CDC, AUDA-NEPAD, AMA and RECs to:

Advocate for the allocation of adequate, diversified and sustained financial and technical resources, from both domestic and international sources, to ensure full implementation of the Africa Elimination of Vertical Transmission of HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B VirusPlan by 2030 and Keeping their Mothers Alive (AEVT) Plan;

Establish a regional knowledge hub to share evidence, best practices and lessons learnt to ensure the elimination of vertical transmission of HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus;

Engage civil society, affected communities and people living with HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus in the planning, implementation and evaluation of EVT programmes;

Establish and operationalise comprehensive continental/regional surveillance and monitoring systems to track service coverage and vertical transmission rates of HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus;.

Mobilise political leadership to advocate for legislation, budget allocations and institutional oversight of services aimed at eliminating vertical transmission; and

Accelerate implementation of initiatives, which build capacity for local manufacturing of quality health products.

Developmental Organisations, Partners and Civil Society to:

Support Member States in the development, adoption and implementation of costed national plans for the elimination of vertical transmission;

Provide financial and technical resources to Member States to support the full implementation of programmes aimed at eliminating vertical transmission;

Advocate for the allocation of adequate, diversified and sustained financial and technical resources, from both domestic and international sources, to eliminate vertical transmission;

Support Member States to address structural and systemic barriers to access, including those related to stigma, discrimination, gender inequality, poverty and geography, through integrated development programmes; and

Promote cross-country learning and integrate global evidence into regional adaptation for the elimination of vertical transmission, including mutual accountability efforts at the continental, regional and national levels