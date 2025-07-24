Uganda: Anyanzo, Anyama, and Akuku Face Off in High-Stakes NRM Contest

24 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Martin Okudi

Adjumani District is gripped by political intensity as voters take part in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries to select a flag bearer for the Local Council Five (LCV) chairperson seat today.

The contest, conducted by the lining-up method, features three contenders: incumbent chairperson Ben Anyama, former district speaker John Anyanzo Ambayo, and Richard AP Akuku.

But the run-up to this vote has been far from peaceful. Joint campaign efforts meant to promote party unity were marred by violent confrontations that led to the arrest of nine supporters.

The situation further escalated when two grass-thatched homes belonging to supporters were set ablaze, while a house under construction--reportedly belonging to a popular TikToker--was partially demolished in suspected politically motivated vandalism.

In response to rising tensions, security forces have been deployed across key locations in the district. Adjumani Resident District Commissioner Peter Taban Data emphasised that law enforcement would not tolerate electoral violence.

"We shall not condone any form of electoral violence. Let the people vote peacefully and allow democracy to prevail," he stated.

The NRM District Registrar, Amos Chandimale, assured voters of a transparent process.

"The election and tallying of results will be free and fair. We've put in place all necessary mechanisms to ensure credibility," he said.

Meanwhile, Charles Akuku Anzo, the Adjumani District NRM Chairperson, urged calm and unity during this critical time. "We need peace more than politics. Let's exercise tolerance, regardless of the results," he pleaded.

As the polls continue, the district remains on edge, awaiting the outcome of a race that could redefine local political dynamics and influence the NRM's prospects ahead of the 2026 general elections.

