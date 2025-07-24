Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma Pledges to Follow Up On Partners' Efforts to Complete Work At Ad-Duwaim Water Station

White Nile, July 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, has pledged to find solutions to all the problems facing the people of the White Nile after the rebel militia was vanquished and the security situation calmed down.

During a meeting with community leaderships in Ad-Duwaim, attended by the Wali (governor) of the White Nile State and members of his government, Dr. Salma affirmed her close monitoring of all service files and projects in health, education, and water.

Her Excellency called for a shift in thinking in the post-war phase, moving beyond the level of service provision, which is a fundamental right of citizens, to the stage of implementing strategic development projects that achieve qualitative and urban transformation. She praised businesspersons for their support for the armed forces and their contributions to construction and reconstruction.

TSC Member inspected Ad-Duwaim Water Station, designed to serve approximately 500,000 people, where she learned that about 90 % of civil work has completed, with the only electromechanical work remaining. She also visited Ad-Duwaim Teaching Hospital and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

TSC Member also checked on Kosti Military Hospital to assess the condition of military operations wounded and the level of treatment services. She was briefed on the hospital's need for an integrated diagnostic center to indigenize medical services and rehabilitate the wounded.