Somalia: Puntland Rejects Somalia's 'Hijacking' Claim, Invites Turkey to Join Probe Into Seized Weapons Ship

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland state on Wednesday hit back at accusations by Somalia's federal government, dismissing Mogadishu's claim that the seizure of a weapons-carrying vessel amounted to "hijacking" and labelling the statement "irresponsible".

In a sharply worded response, Puntland authorities defended the interception and investigation of the MV SEA WORLD ship, which was detained last week off the coast of Bareeda District. The regional government cited "conflicting ownership claims" and "unclear documentation" surrounding the cargo as the primary reason for what it described as "an ongoing fact-finding mission".

"The ship is not a commercial vessel as claimed, and its cargo includes military-grade weapons that required verification," a senior Puntland security official told Radio Shabelle, adding that Puntland had extended an official invitation to federal authorities in Mogadishu and representatives from Turkey to join the investigation team on the ground.

On Tuesday, Mogadishu condemned Puntland's actions, claiming the vessel was carrying military supplies destined for a Turkish-trained special forces unit in the capital, and called for the ship's "immediate and unconditional" release. The federal government went as far as calling the detention "an act of piracy".

Puntland officials denied any wrongdoing, stating that the seizure was in line with Somalia's national security protocols and international maritime law, and emphasized that a previous vessel had already been found transporting illegal weapons.

The incident has deepened political tensions between Puntland and the federal government, as both sides continue to trade accusations amid ongoing military operations against Islamist insurgents in the north and south of the country.