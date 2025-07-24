Zimbabwe: Zimstat Hails Economic Census As Key to Smarter Growth - 'No Policy Without Data'

Zimbabwe's drive toward data-driven policy took a significant leap forward this week, as the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) lauded the successful completion of the national Economic Census describing it as a milestone in the country's quest for evidence-based development.

Speaking at a dissemination workshop for the census's preliminary results, in Harare, ZimStat Director General Tafadzwa Bandama said the findings will help Zimbabwe chart a smarter economic course.

"This event marks a significant milestone in our statistical journey and ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive, timely and reliable economic statistics to support evidence-based and informed decision-making in government, private sector, the academia and civil society, as well as households," she said.

Bandama said the census data will inform evaluations of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), support the design of NDS2, and measure progress toward the African Union's Agenda 2063.

"We remain committed to producing statistics that leave no one and no place behind. Without data, our policy makers would be groping in darkness," she added.

Conducted between June 2024 and March 2025, the Economic Census aimed to map the size, structure and levels of formality in Zimbabwe's economy.

The preliminary findings, Bandama said will guide investment decisions, unlock sectoral opportunities and aid the development of policies that strengthen small and medium enterprises.

"Conducting an Economic Census is no small feat, especially in a dynamic economic environment like ours, as this required extensive coordination, commitment and cooperation at every level of society and ZimStat's team rose to the task," she said.

ZimStat board chairperson John Mafararikwa echoed her sentiments calling the census a "cornerstone" for national planning.

"The preliminary results provide early insights into economic activity at national, provincial, and district levels. This data will help identify growth opportunities, guide investment strategies, and address structural challenges in the economy," he said.

Mafararikwa also expressed appreciation to the Government for funding the exercise, and thanked the households and businesses that participated in the data-gathering process.

The census was launched under the theme "Unpacking the Size, Structure and Formality of the Zimbabwean Economy." With the preliminary findings now public, policymakers and investors alike are expected to scrutinise the numbers to chart a more inclusive and strategic development path.