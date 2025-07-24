Nairobi — For the first time in history, two Angolan books have been selected as finalists for the prestigious Sankofa Book Awards – Kenya 2025, one of Africa's most prominent literary prizes.

The nominated works — "Os Bantus na Visão de Mafrano – Volume II" by the late historian and writer Maurício Francisco Caetano (Mafrano), and "O Recluso: O Princípio e o Fim de uma Injustiça" by contemporary author Nituecheni Africano — stood out among more than 33 writers representing 20 African publishing houses, confirming the growing influence of Angolan literature on the continental stage.

The announcement has been met with great excitement among readers, writers, and cultural agents in Angola. "This moment reflects decades of dedication to our culture, identity, and history through literature," said a cultural representative.

The grand winner will be announced on August 5, 2025, and will take part in the official award ceremony on September 26, in Nairobi, Kenya — an event that will bring together renowned figures from Africa's literary, cultural, and political spheres.

The winner will receive the Sankofa Trophy, an international certificate of merit, and benefit from a new edition and wide distribution of their work through global media platforms.

The Sankofa Book Awards celebrate African literary excellence, uplifting voices that preserve memory, ancestral knowledge, and contemporary African narratives.