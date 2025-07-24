Uganda: Banks Turn to Green Financing Amid Growing Climate Threats

Uganda's financial sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with climate change emerging as a central driver of new banking practices.

From prolonged droughts to devastating floods, the country has seen a surge in extreme weather events that are now influencing how financial institutions operate.

These climate shocks, once treated primarily as humanitarian crises, are being recognised as economic and financial risks.

Banks, insurers, and investment firms are increasingly integrating environmental factors into their credit and risk assessments, particularly in climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure.

"Climate risk is now credit risk," one financial expert told Daily Ledger.

"A farmer who can't predict rainfall patterns is a higher-risk borrower--and that directly affects how banks issue credit."

For Uganda's largely agro-based economy, this shift carries weighty implications. Agriculture accounts for more than 70% of livelihoods in the country, and climate variability has become a major obstacle to productivity and loan recovery.

In response, commercial banks are forging partnerships with climate data firms and developing green financing portfolios.

These include specialised loans for climate-resilient farming, renewable energy installations, and energy-efficient real estate projects.

Some banks have already begun rolling out "climate-smart" financial products--such as insurance schemes covering weather-related crop failure and credit facilities tied to sustainable land use practices.

"We must ensure our financial systems are resilient," said a senior official at the Bank of Uganda.

"That means integrating climate risk frameworks not just into lending policies but into national budgeting and financial regulation as well."

Uganda is also aligning itself with regional and global trends, joining other East African nations in embracing green bonds and sustainable finance principles.

These instruments channel investment into environmentally responsible projects while managing long-term climate risks.

However, despite these advancements, access remains uneven--particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in rural areas.

"The drought killed my entire harvest," said James Okiror, a farmer and small business owner in Soroti. "I couldn't repay my loan--and now the bank won't fund me again."

Many SMEs lack the financial literacy or collateral required to qualify for climate-aligned credit, and the rollout of green financial tools in rural areas remains limited.

Analysts say that to close this gap, Uganda will need targeted policy interventions--such as risk-sharing schemes, government-backed loan guarantees, and financial literacy programs tailored for rural entrepreneurs.

For now, the message from Uganda's financial institutions is clear: adapting to climate change is no longer optional.

It is a necessity for survival--not just for farmers and business owners, but for the long-term stability of the nation's economy.

As Uganda battles intensifying climate impacts, the shift toward green finance could prove to be one of the most consequential developments in its financial history.