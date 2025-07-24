Malawi's Catholic Bishops to Mark World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly On July 27

The Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB) has announced that the Fifth World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly will be commemorated on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in line with global Catholic observance.

This annual celebration is traditionally held on the Sunday closest to the Feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus Christ, to honour the vital role the elderly and grandparents play in society and the Church.

Quoting Pope Leo XIV's special message for the occasion, MCCB Director of Communications Father Patrick Kamba said the Church recognizes grandparents and elderly people as active protagonists in the faith and life of the Church--not merely as recipients of care, but as living witnesses of hope and sources of wisdom.

"The Pope highlights their experience, faith, and enduring presence as a treasure for younger generations. He urges us to honour, respect, and include the elderly in ways that uphold their dignity and foster meaningful intergenerational dialogue," Kamba said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The bishops have encouraged parishes and church institutions across Malawi to celebrate Masses that include and honour elderly members and to visit those who live alone or in isolation.

Message from the Holy Father

In his message, Pope Leo XIV reflects on the theme of hope across generations, especially in the context of the ongoing Jubilee Year. He emphasizes that hope--seasoned with age and life's trials--remains a wellspring of deep joy, and he points to biblical figures such as Abraham, Sarah, Zechariah, Elizabeth, Moses, and Nicodemus to highlight how God calls people even in their later years for great missions.

"God teaches us that old age is a time of grace and that the elderly are His first witnesses of hope," the Pope writes. "The rising number of elderly people in our world is not a burden, but a sign of the times that must be interpreted with wisdom."

He adds that embracing the elderly teaches us that life is not just about the present, but also about building a legacy and looking toward a hopeful future. The Pope pays tribute to grandparents as examples of resilience, faith, civic virtue, and unconditional love, who leave behind a legacy that enriches families and society.

A Jubilee Call to Liberation and Inclusion

Echoing the spirit of biblical Jubilee--marked by liberation and restoration--the Pope urges Christians to help the elderly experience freedom from loneliness, neglect, and marginalization.

"This year is an opportune time to act. Let us break the walls of indifference surrounding our elderly and bring them the joy of connection and dignity," he said.

He called for a "revolution of care and gratitude" within the Church, encouraging regular visits, prayer networks, and meaningful relationships with the elderly. Pope Francis emphasized that those who visit elderly persons who are alone may receive a Jubilee Indulgence, calling such visits a "pilgrimage to Christ present in them."

The Elderly: Witnesses and Bearers of Hope

In closing, the Pope speaks directly to elderly people, encouraging them to continue loving, praying, and witnessing to hope, despite the frailties that come with age.

"We all have the freedom to love and pray. These acts renew our spirits even as our bodies grow weaker," he wrote.

He calls on the elderly to pass on their faith, continue to bless their families with wisdom, and remain signs of hope and renewal, especially through prayer, unity, and charity.

"Even if our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day," the Pope affirms.

The Malawi Catholic Church has urged the faithful to reflect on this message, actively engage with elderly community members, and ensure that no grandparent or older person is left feeling forgotten during this important commemoration.