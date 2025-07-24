Zimbabwe: This Celebrity Lifestyle Kills You - Andy Muridzo Announces Retirement From Music

CONTEMPORARY musician Andy Muridzo has announced he will step away from the music scene after the release of his forthcoming album 'Chakanyuka', citing that the pressures of being a "celebrity" were taking a toll on him.

'Chakanyuka' will mark the end of Muridzo's music career, which has spanned just over a decade and seen him become a household name with hits like Dherira and Chidhafudhunda.

Muridzo took to Facebook, revealing that he felt music was not his "true purpose".

"I'm writing to inform you the family of Muridzo that CHAKANYUKA will be my last album. I never wanted to take music as my career, but one person I believe in most gave me the courage to move forward with my God given talent.

"I will forever love my fans and family, but after this forthcoming album, I will no longer take music as my career again: rather as using my talent and fame to journey into my true purpose, which is healing people spiritually.

"I'm tired of this celebrity lifestyle; It kills you within. I tried being brave while being insulted by everyone, including people you call your own," he wrote.

Baba Keketso who is not new to controversy, has once in a while, found himself receiving backlash for his love scandals.

"I sing from the bottom of my heart just to make you happy and well entertained, but when I try I'm insulted and given names which don't suit me.

"I know a lot of my fans will not be happy to hear this, but I am tired of trying to prove myself to a nation that never appreciates.

"I love music with my life, but here I have become small. I will sing for my kids at home after this album. I think this is not what I was born to do. God help me locate my true purpose," he added.