Zimbabwe: Tel One Beats Log Leaders Simba Bhora, As FC Platinum Close Gap

24 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Simba Bhora's ten-match unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday after they were handed a 2-0 defeat by Tel One at Ascot Stadium.

The Wifi Boys' two goals came in the second half through Milton Chimedza and Washington Navaya.

So important was the win for Tel One that it reduced the gap between them and Simba Bhora to 6 points.

Tel One is now sitting in position 5 on the log with 37 points, the same as third and fourth place occupiers FC Platinum and Scottland, respectively.

Simba Bhora, however, maintained top spot as second-place occupiers MWOS played a 1-1 at Nyamhunga against ZPC Kariba.

MWOS is now two points behind Simba with 41 points, with 13 games to go.

Elsewhere at Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum maintained its unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Kwekwe United.

The win was a big boost for FC Platinum, who leapfrogged two teams to go to number 3 with 37 points.

Pure Platinum Play remains the only team yet to be beaten this season; at the same time, they have a game in hand against Manica Diamonds.

PSL Wednesday Results

Full-time:

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 CAPS United

TelOne 2-0 Simba Bhora

ZPC Kariba 1-1 MWOS

FC Platinum 2-1 Kwekwe United

Yadah 1-1 Greenfuel

Herentals 1-0 Chicken Inn

Thursday Fixture

Dynamos vs Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)

Bikita Minerals 7 (Gibbo Stadium)

Highlanders vs. Triangle (Barbourfields)

