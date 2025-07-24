Rwanda: Ruboneka On APR New Signings - They're Very Good Players

APR FC midfielder Jean Bosco Ruboneka has said he is already impressed by the quality that the new signings have shown in just few days they have been training with the rest of the team.

The Rwanda Premier League champions made a couple of signings earlier in the transfer window as club hopes to raise the level of performance at both the domestic and continental level.

The military side has had a busy transfer window, signing a couple of top quality player to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Ugandan Ronald Ssekiganda, Côte d'Ivoire's striker William Togui and Burkina Faso's Memel Dao are among foreign players who joined the army side which also signed Rwandan players in Hadji Iraguha, Hakim Bugingo, Adolphe Hakizimana, Pacifique Iradukunda and Alex Nduwayo.

The players have been training the rest of the team over the past two weeks and Ruboneka is only picking positives from the level they have shown lately in training sessions and various pre-season games they have payed so far.

"I think the new players will help us a lot for the upcoming tournaments we have. The club has done what is best to get new players and the way I saw them in training and warm up matches, they are very good players and they will give us something in the upcoming season," Ruboneka said.

"The club has definitely done their best to bring the best players that can help us, but we have to focus on what we can do out on the pitch. We are getting stronger with these new players and I believe we will make sure that fans are happy."

"It is better to have the best players. To fight for titles, you must have the best players ... We let a couple of matches slip through our fingers last season. We won the league and peace cup but I think this year, things will be even better" he added.

APR FC will play first international friendly match against the Nigerian national team preparing for the African Nations Championship which will take place in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

The friendly match will take place at Amahoro Stadium, on July 29.

The club, now under new coach Taleb Abderrahim, also lined up other international friendly fixtures against Simba SC and Azam FC of Tanzania, which could both take place in mid-August. Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa is also being considered among the fixtures.

All these matches are part of club's preparations for next year's CAF Champions League.