Rwanda: Let Kinyarwanda Lead the Way in Service Delivery

23 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda stands out as a nation blessed with a linguistic gift that many other countries can only envy: a unitary national language. Kinyarwanda is it is our everyday tool of communication, understanding, and unity, on top of being our cultural cornerstone.

And yet, its presence in public service delivery still lags behind, often overshadowed by foreign languages that few Rwandans use fluently or prefer in day-to-day interactions. This paradox is unfortunate and a missed opportunity.

Recent steps by the government to promote the use of Kinyarwanda in service delivery are both timely and necessary. Deliberate efforts are underway to ensure Kinyarwanda is not just a ceremonial symbol of national identity but a functional medium through which citizens access government services.

This is a powerful shift that deserves widespread support not only from policymakers, but from every public institution and civil servant.

The benefits of strengthening Kinyarwanda in public service delivery are obvious and urgent. It promotes inclusion, boosts citizen engagement, and ensures clarity in communication. Most importantly, it affirms the dignity of every Rwandan by acknowledging that their native language is fully capable of handling the complex and formal needs of governance, justice, education, and beyond.

We must be candid, however: change will only take root if it begins at the top. Leaders and public officials must take it upon themselves to set the tone. If a government minister issues statements exclusively in English or French in a local setting, or if a district office displays signage that only speaks to the elite few, the message sent is clear and damaging.

The message you send is that Kinyarwanda is secondary. It says that those who are not fluent in foreign languages are second-class citizens in their own country.

There is no excuse for this. Walk into some public institutions and you will see signs that read "Exit," "Reception," or "Customer Care" without any accompanying Kinyarwanda translation. These words are not technical terms.

They are not so complex that Kinyarwanda equivalents don't exist. "Sohoka," "Iyakiriro," and "Serivisi ku Bakiriya" are perfectly adequate and far more accessible to the average Rwandan.

Contrast this with platforms like Irembo, which have taken a proactive step to provide services in Kinyarwanda. The result? Greater accessibility, broader usage, and a more empowered citizenry.

By embracing our national language, Irembo has not only simplified processes but also sent a powerful signal: that every Rwandan deserves to engage with their government in the language they know best.

This is the kind of leadership we need across all sectors--bold, inclusive, and proud of who we are. It is time we stopped treating Kinyarwanda as merely a cultural ornament and recognised it as the tool of governance it was always meant to be.

The foundations have been laid. Now it is up to us, especially those in decision-making positions to ensure the language of the people becomes the language of public service.

Let Kinyarwanda lead the way.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.