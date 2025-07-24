Rwanda: What Does It Mean Becoming Member of Recording Academy?

US-based Rwandan music executive and promoter, Ernesto Ugeziwe, is celebrating what he describes as a 'significant milestone' after he was last week selected as a new member of the Recording Academy's Class of 2025.

The celebration reflects his prestigious membership which now allows him to be part of an inspiring global community of creators and professionals who are shaping the future of music.

Becoming a Recording Academy member requires navigating a selective, months-long process. Candidates must secure recommendations from current members, provide extensive proof of their industry contributions, and demonstrate significant impact in areas such as producing, songwriting, and executive work, among others.

The Recording Academy, the prestigious institution behind the Grammy Awards, welcomes new members annually to join regional chapters across cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and New York, among others. These local branches serve as hubs for networking, community outreach, and industry events.

Ugeziwe's membership carries particular significance as he represents one of the few members from the East African region in the Academy.

"Coming from my background, and being someone from East Africa, it's a major achievement. There are very few, if any, members from our region in the Academy, so being part of this space is not just an honor, it's a statement that our voices deserve to be heard too," Ugeziwe told The New Times.

Ugeziwe's motivation to join the Recording Academy stems from a desire to bridge the representation gap in global music recognition.

While African music has gained worldwide attention, East Africa remains underrepresented compared to West and Southern African artists in Grammy nominations and wins.

This qualification, he said, came from years of media work with Rwandan outlets and Voice of America in Washington DC, where he promoted African music and culture.

Through his booking agency, Afrohub Music, Ugeziwe has organized a couple of US tours and participated in major events including the Rwanda Convention USA and WNBA All Star in Phoenix, building a network of collaborations across the industry.

What is Recording Academy member entitled?

By becoming a member of the Recording Academy, Ugeziwe now has voting rights for Grammy Awards, nomination privileges, and a voice in shaping industry conversations.

These privileges translate into tangible opportunities for East African talent.

"It's an opportunity for Rwandan and East African artistes to be more visible on the global stage. We now have a voice in the room where Grammy decisions are made," he explained.

He emphasized that this is just the beginning of broader representation efforts. He encourages regional creatives to continue investing in their craft while thinking globally, stressing that East Africa deserves more seats at high-level industry tables.

While his commitment extends beyond personal achievement to building systematic pathways for future East African music professionals, Ugeziwe's plans include facilitating recommendations for future Academy members and creating real opportunities for regional artists to gain international recognition.

"We have unique genres, powerful voices, and untapped potential. We have to make sure the world pays attention to what's coming out of East Africa," he said.

The Recording Academy, known for the Grammy Awards, represents the music industry's most prestigious honors while supporting artists, songwriters, producers, and music professionals through advocacy, education, and community building.

As a network of passionate creatives and executives, it plays a crucial role in protecting music culture and raising global industry standards.