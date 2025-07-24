Uganda: Rubis Energy Uganda Partners With Missionaries of the Poor to Support Vulnerable Communities

Kampala — Rubis Energy Uganda has announced a significant partnership with the Missionaries of the Poor, a faith-based organization dedicated to assisting Uganda's most marginalized individuals. This collaboration, which began with an official handover ceremony at the Bethlehem Children's Home in Busega, Kampala, signifies a long-term commitment by Rubis to community development and social responsibility.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, Rubis Energy Uganda is providing crucial fuel support to the Missionaries of the Poor, helping with their daily logistical operations.

The Missionaries of the Poor have been active in Uganda since 2000, serving over 400 residents in two shelters, including children with disabilities, individuals with mental health challenges, elderly people who have been abandoned, and street children from refugee and slum communities. Additionally, more than 700 homes in nearby communities benefit from their outreach programs.

During the ceremony, Brother Joachim, the caretaker priest at Bethlehem Home, expressed profound gratitude for Rubis's support, highlighting the vital role such partnerships play in their operations.

"We receive children even from police stations, from local councils, and even at our gate. These are the ones who have been forgotten or rejected. But here, we are here to give hope to the hopeless, the homeless, and those rejected by society. We live entirely by donations and assistance from well-wishers."

Brother Joachim emphasized the spiritual foundation of their mission by quoting scripture: "Is not this the kind of fasting I have chosen," he read from Isaiah 58:6-8, "to loose the chains of injustice... to share your food with the hungry and to provide the poor wanderer with shelter? This is what we try to live by every day." He further cited Proverbs 19:17 and 28:27, underscoring the divine importance of generosity: "Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord. Those who give to the poor will lack nothing." He concluded with heartfelt appreciation, stating, "Rubis Energy Uganda, your support today means so much to us. Thank you for not forgetting the least among us. May your generosity bring blessings upon your company and all who work with you."

Olivier Gatera, Rubis Energy Uganda's Country Manager, stressed that this initiative is not a one-time donation but a strategic step toward creating lasting societal impact. He affirmed the company's pride in partnering with organizations that show a clear dedication to humanitarian service, especially those with limited access to consistent funding.

Rubis has a strong history of responsible engagement, having previously collaborated with SOS Children's Villages to provide LPG solutions and with Rotaract Uganda for environmental and menstrual health campaigns. The company's CSR framework is built upon three core pillars: reducing its environmental carbon footprint, ensuring a safe and empowering workplace, and fostering a virtuous society through active community involvement.

The Rubis Energy Uganda delegation, which included Country Manager Olivier Gatera and CSR Manager Henry Karuhanga, was joined by representatives from the Uganda Red Cross and members of the media. Guests received a guided tour of the facilities, where Brother Joachim explained the critical needs of the children with disabilities and elderly residents under their care.

This collaboration allows Rubis Energy Uganda to fulfill its CSR commitments while also supporting a mission rooted in compassion and dignity. Today's handover demonstrates the power of partnership and the belief that no one, especially the most vulnerable, should be left behind. Both organizations hope their ongoing collaboration will inspire other stakeholders to take bold steps toward a more just and inclusive Uganda.