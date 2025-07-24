Namibia: Namra Hits Smugglers With N$3.5 Million in Fines

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) last year issued offenders who attempted to smuggle goods into the country fines worth N$3.5 million.

Namra spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu says the agency issued 1 724 fines with a total of value of N$1 million in the northern region, and 327 fines valued at N$1.4 million in the south.

"The Oshakati office accounted for penalties worth N$694 140.17, while the Oshikango border post accounted for penalties amounting to N$340 392.72.

At the Ngoma border, fines worth N$62 595.55 were issued, while fines worth N$757 107.00 were issued at the Katima Mulilo border post," he says.

At the Rundu regional office and Sarusungu border, fines amounted to N$148 080, and to N$1 700 at the Mohembo border.

The Katwitwi border post's fines stood at N$130 000.

Ariamsvlei border post issued fines worth N$649 200.13, while Noordoewer accounted for fines valued at N$728 914.87.

Shidhudhu says these fines were issued for offences such as under-declaration, non-declaration, and the attempted smuggling of restricted or prohibited goods.

"The borders with difficult terrain and porous entry points are where smuggling activities are most persistent.

The southern border of Noordoewer continues to present the highest cases of smuggling, with the highest recorded value of estimated duties and taxes lost.

This is largely due to the length of the border and the absence of consistent patrol," he says.

The spokesperson says Namra has implemented several strategies, such as joint patrols and operations with law-enforcement agencies, to curb the illegal smuggling of goods along borders countrywide.

"We have also enhanced enforcement activities through the use of risk profiling, non-intrusive inspection equipment, increased physical inspections, and intelligence-led operations.

We also conduct joint cross-border operations with neighbouring countries' enforcement, among other initiatives," he says.

Shidhudhu urges all traders, as well as members of the public, to abide by customs laws by fully declaring all goods and adhering to legal import and export procedures.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi recently told The Namibian that the illegal smuggling of goods remains a serious concern, especially in the area stretching from the Kunene to the Zambezi regions.

She said the smuggling of items such as cigarettes, alcohol (whiskies), shoes and clothing, and timber is prevalent through ungazetted points of entry, especially in areas without security checks and customs control.

"Smuggling illegal goods is serious and punishable by law.

The ungazetted points of entry are especially negatively impacting police operations, however, the police cannot relent and continue to remain vigilant so as to stop the illegal movement of goods that threaten our safety, economy, and national security," she said.

Shikwambi encouraged citizens to report smuggling syndicates.