Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Warns CEOs Against Corruption At Public Firms Annual Meeting

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has warned public enterprises that corruption will be met with the full wrath of the law.

This was said during a speech at the 10th Public Enterprises CEO Forum's Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Walvis Bay on Wednesday.

It was delivered on her behalf in her absence.

"I am deeply disturbed by cases and reports of corruption in some public enterprises in our country," she told the gathered chief executives.

"As I have indicated in my state of the nation address, corruption diverts scarce resources from development and erodes public trust in public institutions, and thus, might be viewed as treason."

She added that her administration would not tolerate corruption, stating that: "anybody who engages in this evil act will be held accountable, and will face the wrath of the law as we are serious about business unusual."

The president urged the heads of public enterprises to remain vigilant and safeguard the resources entrusted to them. She further highlighted the need for youth empowerment, and encouraged them to provide opportunities for young people, both through initiatives such as internships and apprenticeships, as well as through assisting in expanding the economy.

Finally, she invited public enterprises to support the creative industry and the construction of sport stadiums throughout Namibia.

"As you continue with your deliberations, I urge you to reflect deeply on how we can reposition our public enterprises to be more agile, innovative, and responsive to the needs of our people," she said.

The AGM was held under the theme 'Public Enterprises: Energizing Growth, Compete, Partner, Excel' and will be followed by the SEO games at Swakopmund's Vineta Stadium Sport Ground on Thursday.