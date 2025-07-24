South Africa: EFF Wants Investigation Into School Feeding Scheme Tender Scandal in KZN

MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Thanduxolo Sabela are accused of awarding tenders to companies linked to their wives and allies.

Service providers say pre-selected suppliers were chosen over those who followed the rules.

The Economic Freedom Fighters in KwaZulu-Natal want a full investigation into claims that top political leaders rigged school feeding scheme tenders to benefit their close family and political allies.

The party has called on the Public Protector and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to step in urgently.

At the centre of the storm are KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka and former ANC Youth League leader Thanduxolo Sabela. Reports claim tenders were awarded to companies owned by Hlomuka's wife and mother, and to two companies linked to Sabela's wives.

The EFF says the scandal is proof of deep-rooted corruption in the provincial education department.

"This is an abuse of power," said the party in a statement. "The department is rotten to the core. We want the Public Protector and SIU to unearth the truth."

The party is also angry that many schools in the province have not received proper funding, leaving pupils and teachers to suffer while politically connected people benefit.

The allegations come after Lindani Matiwane, chairperson of the National School Nutrition Programme Service Providers Association, raised red flags over the tender process.

He says companies that missed the deadline were given tenders, while many who submitted on time were ignored.

"There's a list from the department that shows people who didn't even apply are being awarded. Meanwhile, those who followed the process were left out," he said.

Some of the winning companies are believed to openly support Hlomuka's political ambitions.

In response, KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department has only issued an "intention to award" notice, which is just one step in the process.

He said anyone with complaints can raise them through the proper channels.