Namibia: Standing Committee Opens Workshop to Strengthen Laws and Improve Public Service Delivery

document

Sirkka Ausiku, deputy chairperson of the standing committee on constitutional and legal affairs and petitions, Opuwo, 21 July 2025

I am happy to stand here this morning to welcome you to our first workshop with key stakeholders in the beautiful town of Opuwo in the Kunene region.

Before I continue, I would like to tender an apology on behalf of our chairperson, who is not able to join us during this workshop. I extend a warm welcome to all of us on his behalf.

This workshop with our key stakeholders emerged from our recent committee meeting and marks the beginning of a journey we will walk together, in line with our constitutional mandate and oversight functions.

I trust the secretariat shared the concept note with our stakeholders, outlining what the committee expects during this five-day workshop:

· overseeing the implementation of constitutional provisions and laws,

· engaging with institutions and communities on matters related to justice, governance, and human rights,

· considering petitions submitted by members of the public, and

· ensuring our oversight role strengthens democracy, transparency, and accountability.

We are here to listen to your presentations, engage with you, and understand your mandate - the challenges you face, and the areas where support or reforms may be required.

The information from this workshop will help the standing committee raise critical issues in parliament and advocate for stronger and more responsive laws and policies to improve service delivery to our citizens.

The outcome of our workshop will also inform our committee's oversight functions and shape our future plans and activities.

With these few remarks, let me end here by once again extending a warm welcome to all of us. I look forward to our fruitful discussions.

Okuhepa, I thank you.

Opening-Remarks-at-the-Workshop-of-the-Standing-Committee-on-Constitutional-and-Legal-Affairs-and-PetitionsDownload