Namibia: Commendable Educational Strides Made in Zambezi - Governor

Newly-appointed Zambezi governor Dorothy Kabula in her state of the region address (Sora) on Wednesday said several commendable educational strides were made in the region, including the renovation and construction of classrooms.

It is this improved educational infrastructure, Kabula said, that has significantly enhanced the learning and teaching environment, enabling the region to move from eighth to sixth position in the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary level in 2024.

Kabula indicated that in the previous Sora, progress was reported on the construction of hostels at Schuckmansburg and Ndoro Memorial combined schools.

Both projects have been completed and are ready to accommodate pupils who, for many years, endured harsh conditions due to lack of proper accommodation.

"Allow me to extend our gratitude to the government of the People's Republic of China for the successful completion of the Masokotwani and Liseli schools and hostel facilities," she said, adding that the two state-of-the-art facilities located in the rural areas were officially handed over in 2024.

Touching on higher education, Kabula reported that the sector has recorded significant achievements through the completed and inaugurated infrastructures of the University of Namibia's department of wildlife management and ecotourism at Katima Mulilo.

The completed campus, she said, signifies growth and investment, offering enhanced opportunities for quality training and practical learning experience.

"It empowers local and regional students while supporting sustainable conservation and tourism development across the Southern Africa Development Community region," she noted.

Additionally, the faculty, since its inception in 2013 has managed to introduce five programmes and graduated 63 students.

