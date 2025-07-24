Namibia: Valetini Returns for Wallabies in Crunch Second Lions Test

Rob Valetini was named Thursday in Australia's side for the second Test against the British and Irish Lions in Melbourne, a big boost for the Wallabies ahead of a clash they must win to keep the series alive.

Back-row marauder Valetini, hooker David Porecki and lock Will Skelton all return from injury to add physicality to a Wallabies side outmuscled as a hardened Lions won the opening Test 27-19 in Brisbane.

There were no major selection surprises, with coach Joe Schmidt sticking with an unchanged backline for the match in front of an estimated 90,000 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Valetini, awarded Australia's best player in each of the past two years, has recovered from a calf injury and will add power and strong ball carrying.

He replaces Nick Champion De Crespigny, who was a surprise selection for the opening Test and impressed on debut with ferocious tackling.

Imposing lock Skelton will slot into the number five shirt, while Porecki returns after suffering concussion against Fiji.

Schmidt has persisted with the combination of Jake Gordon and Tom Lynagh in the half-backs.

There had been a push for scrum-half Tate McDermott to be paired with Queensland Reds teammate Lynagh, but Gordon retained the No.9 jersey.

With wet weather forecast in Melbourne, Schmidt has opted for a six forwards and two backs on the bench, with lock Jeremy Williams and hooker Billy Pollard among the reserves.

Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Tom Hooper and Andrew Kellaway have dropped out of the matchday 23.

"The squad has recovered well after a very physical first Test and the week's preparation here in Melbourne has allowed us a bit more time together," Schmidt said.

"We took some confidence from the second half last week, but we know we'll need to improve further against a Lions team that will bring plenty of fire to the contest on Saturday night."

Australia (15-1):

Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Will Skelton, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson