Namibia: Robben Island Prisoners to Reunite in September, Statues of Mandela, Ya Toivo to Be Unveiled

FORMER Namibian Robben Island prisoners will reunite with their South African counterparts on 27 September at the island, marking a historic occasion of remembrance and solidarity.

The reunion stems from a recent visit by a South African delegation, led by minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie to Windhoek.

McKenzie met with Namibia's minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture, Sanet Steenkamp, as well as former Namibian political prisoners who were incarcerated on Robben Island during the liberation struggle.

South Africa's deputy director general of heritage promotion and preservation, Vusithemba Ndima, said the event will include the unveiling of six statues, among them those of global icon Nelson Mandela and Namibian liberation hero Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, who spent 16 years imprisoned on the island.

"The event will also honour the resilience of political prisoners who suffered under apartheid, with medals being awarded to demonstrate their valour. A memorial wall featuring the names of those incarcerated will also be unveiled," Ndima said.

Steenkamp confirmed that the Namibian and South African governments are working towards repatriating the remains of three Namibian Robben Island prisoners - Festus Nehale, Shimuefeleni Jonas and Petrus Niilenge.

South African former island prisoner Mpho Masemula reflected on the conditions on the island, recounting the cold temperatures, limited blankets, and gruelling physical labour.

Still, Masemula described Robben Island as the "university of life," where prisoners educated themselves and engaged in sport despite the adversity.

Namibian former prisoner Sakaria Nashandi recounted being arrested in 1975, enduring severe torture including electric shocks, and serving six years of his eight-year sentence.

Former minister of regional and local government Jerry Ekandjo, who was released 44 years ago, reflected on the struggle against apartheid, stating: "We took it as part of the struggle."

Ekandjo served eight years after being charged with inciting people against the apartheid government.

The planned reunion is expected to serve as a tribute to the sacrifices made by those who endured imprisonment in the name of liberation and will highlight the ongoing importance of safeguarding their legacy. The first and last reunion happened in 1995.

"The independence of this country did not come on a silver plate," Ekandjo noted.

Ben Ulenga, another former Namibian political prisoner, detailed his arrest in 1976 and subsequent 15-year sentence under the Suppression of Terrorism Act. He served 10 years and six months, enduring "harsh and inhumane treatment."

"After a few months in detention, I was tried, wounded and sentenced to a prison term of 15 years in prison. I was then flown to Pretoria with other colleagues, prisoners. From Pretoria we proceeded to Cape Town and eventually, Robben Island," Ulenga explained.

Robben Island Prisoners' Trust Fund chairperson Martin Kapewasha revealed to Nampa that out of the 63 Namibians who were initially taken to Robben Island, only 11 are alive today.