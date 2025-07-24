Uganda: Judge Us By Our Ability Not Age - Prof Kamuntu

Veteran politician Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu has said age should not be used to judge those seeking leadership positions. Instead, he urged Ugandans to focus on ability, performance, and service delivery.

Kamuntu, who is 79 years old, recently won the NRM flag for Sheema South Constituency in the party primaries, positioning himself for another term in Parliament.

In response to growing criticism about the dominance of older leaders in politics, Kamuntu said life expectancy is a sign of progress, not a burden.

"Let me answer you. You know, longevity in life is a blessing. You should really, see this as a blessing to the country that you have people whose life expectancy has improved," he said.

He emphasised that leadership is about competence, not age.

"As long as people are given mandate, it is not futile. It is not by inheritance. People vote. They renew their mandate. Every five years, the electorate renews its mandate. The criteria for selection is service, not age."

He continued, "If an old person can deliver service to the population, if the young person can deliver the service better than the old guys, let it be the criteria, but you should not stop people because of their age."

Kamuntu added, "Age one, two, three, four, five is a number. It doesn't show the biometrics of your life. The lifestyle of a person enables him."

"Leadership is not age. Leadership is ideas. And you are as young as you think. If you think young, you are young... Read Job chapter 12 verse 12. The wisdom of the old people who have seen long things is a blessing to this country as long as delivery remains the criteria. Don't look at the age. Just simply look who can do it."

Kamuntu's comments come at a time when Ugandans, especially the youth, are speaking out on social media against the continued stay of aged politicians in active politics.

Many argue that older leaders should retire and give space for new blood to take the country forward.

Despite this, Kamuntu and his fellow elders insist that experience and wisdom still matter, as long as they can serve the people.

Prof Kamuntu has had a long career in public service. He has served in various cabinet positions including Minister of Water and Environment, Minister of Tourism, and Minister of Public Service.

He is also a respected academic, having lectured at Makerere University and served as Vice Chancellor at Nkumba University.

Kamuntu was also part of the NRA struggle that brought President Museveni to power in 1986.

While the debate between youth and experience continues, Kamuntu's message is clear: judge leaders by their ability to serve- not by how old they are.